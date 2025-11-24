Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd, Gujarat Toolroom Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd and Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 November 2025.

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd tumbled 13.90% to Rs 418.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4472 shares in the past one month.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd crashed 12.32% to Rs 53.96. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 137.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.44 lakh shares in the past one month. Gujarat Toolroom Ltd lost 8.79% to Rs 0.83. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 190.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.89 lakh shares in the past one month. Maral Overseas Ltd fell 8.64% to Rs 46.23. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2546 shares in the past one month.