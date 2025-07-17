Anthem Biosciences IPO ends with 63.86x subscription

The offer received bids for 281.45 crore shares as against 4.40 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Anthem Biosciences received bids for 2,81,45,24,128 shares as against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 63.86 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 182.65 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 42.36 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 5.64 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 14 July 2025 and it closed on 16 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 540 and 570 per share.

The IPO is a full offer for sale of 5,95,61,404 equity shares at the upper price, amounting to Rs 3,395 crore. The company will not receive any funds from the offer; all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders based on the shares they offered. The promoters and promoter group hold a total of 43,17,47,949 equity shares, making up 76.87% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their shareholding after the IPO is expected to be around 74.69%.

Anthem Biosciences is a tech-oriented CRDMO, providing drug discovery and manufacturing services, as well as specialty ingredients like probiotics, enzymes, and peptides. In FY25, CRDMO contributed 81.65% of its revenue. It serves over 550 clients in more than 44 countries, with Europe and North America being key markets. Supported by green chemistry and a partnership with Davos Pharma in the U.S., the company is growing its capacity and working on technologies like RNAi and ADCs. Ahead of the IPO, Anthem Biosciences on Friday, 11 July 2025, raised Rs 1,016.02 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.78 crore shares at Rs 570 each to 60 anchor investors.