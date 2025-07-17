Volumes spurt at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd counter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd recorded volume of 26.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares

AWL Agri Business Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 July 2025.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd recorded volume of 26.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.32% to Rs.470.30. Volumes stood at 78704 shares in the last session.

AWL Agri Business Ltd witnessed volume of 16.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.72% to Rs.277.35. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session. Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 47026 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4273 shares. The stock increased 0.47% to Rs.1,202.95. Volumes stood at 5751 shares in the last session. Thermax Ltd clocked volume of 39848 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5340 shares. The stock gained 5.78% to Rs.3,858.05. Volumes stood at 26589 shares in the last session.