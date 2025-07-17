Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foodgrain production has seen a 2.5 to 3-fold increase over last 11 years

Foodgrain production has seen a 2.5 to 3-fold increase over last 11 years

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that the country's food reserves are abundant. We are now exporting wheat, and there has been a significant increase in rice production as well. The domestic rice storage, as production has reached such levels that additional storage facilities are being arranged. This marks a record growth in agricultural output.

Singh stated that during the Green Revolution (1966-1979), India's foodgrain production increased by 2.7 million tonnes annually. Between 1980 and 1990, this annual growth rose to 6.1 million tonnes. From 2000 to 2013-14, the average yearly increase was 3.9 million tonnes. However, from 2013-14 to 2025, the annual growth in foodgrain production has reached 8.1 million tonnes. Over the past 11 years, foodgrain production has seen a 2.5 to 3-fold increase, reflecting a remarkable leap in agricultural productivity.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

