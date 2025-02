Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 23.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 242.74 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 23.13% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 242.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 217.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.242.74217.1521.4220.3343.4338.2925.3523.1815.7612.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News