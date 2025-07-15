Anuh Pharma gains after inaugurating new manufacturing block in Maharashtra

Anuh Pharma rose 2.46% to Rs 106.20 after the company announced the inauguration of its new manufacturing unit, Block INT-1A, located at M.I.D.C., Tarapur, Boisar, in Palghar district, Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the new facility is expected to become operational within July 2025. Upon commencement, the plant will expand Anuh Pharmas manufacturing capacity by an additional 200 metric tons per annum (MT/Annum).

Post-expansion, the company's total production capacity will increase from approximately 2,200 MT/Annum to 2,400 MT/Annum.

The newly inaugurated INT-1A block is also equipped with an additional 40 kiloliters (KL) of reactor capacity, enhancing the companys infrastructure and positioning it to meet growing market demand more effectively.