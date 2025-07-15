Barometers snap 4-day losses; auto shares climb

The key equity indices ended with moderate gains today, snapping a four-day losing streak, amid buying interest and encouraging domestic data. Investors will continue to monitor domestic macroeconomic indicators, global tariff-related cues, and corporate earnings announcements. The Nifty settled above the 25,150 mark.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were ended in the green with auto, pharma and consumer durables shares leading the gains.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 317.45 points or 0.39% to 82,570.91. The Nifty 50 index added 113.50 points or 0.45% to 25,195.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.83% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.95%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,582 shares rose and 1,474 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.37% to 11.98. Economy: Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June 2025, thanks to a sharp dip in food prices. The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 14 July 2025, marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since January 2019. For comparison, CPI inflation stood at 2.82% in May 2025 and 5.08% in June 2024.

Indias trade deficit for June 2025 narrowed to $18.78 billion, compared to $21.88 billion in May, government data showed Tuesday. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences received bids for 12,67,72,828 shares as against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:39 IST on Tuesday (15 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.88 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (14 July 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (16 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 540 and 570 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.50% to 23,905.25. The Index jumped 1.75% for the straight two trading sessions. Hero MotoCorp (up 4.76%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.95%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.76%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.48%) and Bharat Forge (up 2.35%), Tube Investments of India (up 2.07%), Tata Motors (up 1.47%), MRF (up 1.3%), Bosch (up 1.26%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.18%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: HCL Technologies fell 3.31% after the company reported a 10.77% drop in net profit to Rs 3,843 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 4,307 crore in the previous quarter same fiscal. Revenue from operations increased slightly to Rs 30,349 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation rallied 2.02% after the company entered into a long-term agreement with Petronet LNG (PLL) for the regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Tata Technologies advanced 2.27% after the company has reported 5.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.3 crore despite a 1.9% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,244.3 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Den Networks rose 0.69%. The cable TV distributor consolidated net profit jumped 23.90% to Rs 53.64 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 43.29 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations slipped 2.52% year on year to Rs 241.27 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

RailTel Corporation of India rose 2.32% after the company secured an order worth Rs 264 crore from East Central Railway for the implementation of the Kavach system, the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS). Rallis India rose 0.54%. The pesticide makers standalone net profit surged 97.92% to Rs 95 on a 22.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 957 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Sambhv Steel Tubes rallied 4.81% after the company reported a 50% year-on-year increase in total sales volume, reaching 92,706 tons in Q1 FY26 compared to 61,908 tons in the same period last year. Value Added Products contributed 79,717 tons to the overall volume, up 47% from a year ago. While sales of structural pipes and tubes dipped to 50,294 tons (from 54,267 tons),

On the financial front, the company declared its Q1 results on 14 July 2025. Net profit rose 45.15% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 16.46 crore, while net sales jumped 34.20% to Rs 495.26 crore Swaraj Engines surged 10.65% after the company's net profit surged 15.69% to Rs 49.97 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 43.19 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 15.81% YoY to Rs 484.1 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Tejas Networks slipped 6.43% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 193.87 crore in Q1 FY26, a sharp decline from the net profit of Rs 77.48 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations plunged 86.49% to Rs 201.98 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 1,496.07 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Global Markets: Most European shares advanced despite Trump tariff threat. Most Asian indices ended higher on Tuesday after China's GDP grew 5.2% in the second quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. While the growth beat market expectations, it still marked a slowdown from the 5.4% seen in the first quarter. Junes economic indicators in China offered a mixed bag. Retail sales growth eased to 4.8% year-on-year, down from 6.4% in May. On the brighter side, industrial output beat forecasts, rising 6.8% year-on-year, while fixed asset investment climbed 2.8% in the first half of 2025. The urban unemployment rate held steady at 5% in June, unchanged from May but lower than the two-year high of 5.4% in February.