Brigade Ent board approves Rs 1,500 cr NCD issue on private placement basis

Brigade Enterprises announced that its board of directors has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, for a total amount of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the board meeting was held as scheduled on Monday, 14 July 2025, during which the proposal for raising funds through NCDs was reviewed and approved. The fundraising is subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals.

The company also mentioned that the debentures may be listed, with the final decision on listing and other issuance terms to be determined by the board of directors or a designated committee at the time of allotment.