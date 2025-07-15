Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Ent board approves Rs 1,500 cr NCD issue on private placement basis

Brigade Ent board approves Rs 1,500 cr NCD issue on private placement basis

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Brigade Enterprises announced that its board of directors has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, for a total amount of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the board meeting was held as scheduled on Monday, 14 July 2025, during which the proposal for raising funds through NCDs was reviewed and approved. The fundraising is subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals.

The company also mentioned that the debentures may be listed, with the final decision on listing and other issuance terms to be determined by the board of directors or a designated committee at the time of allotment.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company reported a 19.76% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 246.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 206.09 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 14.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,460.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The counter rose 0.74% to settle at Rs 1,092.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

