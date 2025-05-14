Anupam Finserv standalone net profit declines 90.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv declined 90.48% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.74% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.880.783.713.1714.7758.9736.1263.410.110.411.171.740.020.300.681.250.020.210.510.94

