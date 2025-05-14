Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 10.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.89% to Rs 37.61 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 10.36% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.89% to Rs 37.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.88% to Rs 18.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.05% to Rs 178.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

