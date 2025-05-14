Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 34.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 966.08 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 34.73% to Rs 260.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 966.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 910.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.19% to Rs 919.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 584.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 3723.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3407.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

966.08910.873723.493407.2534.2428.0331.4026.43369.62284.411310.541022.33354.90266.311243.75952.65260.14193.08919.06584.69

