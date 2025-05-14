Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 34.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 34.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 966.08 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 34.73% to Rs 260.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 966.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 910.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.19% to Rs 919.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 584.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 3723.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3407.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales966.08910.87 6 3723.493407.25 9 OPM %34.2428.03 -31.4026.43 - PBDT369.62284.41 30 1310.541022.33 28 PBT354.90266.31 33 1243.75952.65 31 NP260.14193.08 35 919.06584.69 57

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

