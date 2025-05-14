Puravankara's board to mull Rs 300-crore fundraise via NCDs

Puravankara announced that its board will meet on 16 May 2025, to consider raising Rs 300 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company will raise funds by way of issuance of upto 3,000 secured, redeemable, unlisted, unrated, non-convertible debentures bearing a face value of Rs 10 lakh each at par for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 300 crore in one or more tranches by way of private placement.

Puravankara, headquartered in Bengaluru, is one of Indias most admired and trusted real estate developers. The company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Purva, Provident Housing Limited (PHL) and Purva Land, catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs.

The company reported net loss of Rs 93.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 78.01 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 44.54% YoY to Rs 318.17 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.83% to settle at Rs 234.10 on the BSE.

