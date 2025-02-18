Anupam Rasayan drops 18% in six days

Anupam Rasayan India fell 4.64% to Rs 614.70, extending losses for the sixth consecutive trading session.

Shares of the Anupam Rasayan India lost 17.78% in six consecutive trading sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 747.65 on 10 February 2025.

On the BSE, 5,336 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8,020 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 977.95 on 01 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 683.9 on 18 Feb 2025.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month, down 11.31% compared with 0.82% fall in the Sensex.

The scrip had also underperformed the market in past three months, dropping 16.31% as against Sensex's 2.05% decline.

The counter had underperformed the market in past one year and tumbled 32.10% as against a 4.91% jump in the Sensex.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 30.995. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading below its 50-day and 100-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 687.63 and 696.77 respectively. These levels will act as crucial resistance zones in near term.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science-related specialty chemicals, comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

Anupam Rasayan India rose 2.41% to Rs 687.60 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 108.33% to Rs 54.21 crore on a 32.02% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 390.14 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

