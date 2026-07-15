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Anupam Rasayan India signs non-binding LoI with BASQUEVOLT, S.A.

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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For a potential deal of $300 million

Anupam Rasayan India announced that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with BASQUEVOLT, S.A., a European developer of solid-state lithium batteries, headquartered in Mino (Araba/ava), Spain.

Under the LOI, the parties intend to explore the potential supply of a specialty chemical product over a period of up to 10 years for cumulative revenue of $300 Mn. The LOI is non-binding and preliminary. Any supply would be subject to the successful completion of product development and to the negotiation and signing of a definitive supply agreement.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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