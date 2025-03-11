Anupam Rasayan inks Rs 922-cr LoI with Korean MNC

Anupam Rasayan India has signed a 10-year letter of intent (LoI) with a leading Korean multinational in specialty chemicals, for the supply of a high-performance niche chemical, expected to begin in FY26.

The said LoI is valued at $106 million (approximately Rs 922 crore). This long-term partnership reinforces Anupams expertise in delivering advanced chemical solutions and strengthens its presence in high-growth global markets.

Speaking about the signed LOI, Gopal Agrawal, CEO of Anupam Rasayan, said: Securing this long-term LOI with a global industry leader is a testament to our strong R&D capabilities and commitment to innovation. The specialty chemical covered under this agreement has niche applications in the aviation and electronics sectors. With our robust backward integration capabilities, we ensure a stable and efficient supply chain, offering reliability and consistency to our global customers. Expanding into South Korea adds another significant geography to Anupam Rasayans global presence, positioning the company for long-term growth in one of the worlds most advanced manufacturing hubs.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science-related specialty chemicals, comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

The company s consolidated net profit surged 108.33% to Rs 54.21 crore on a 32.02% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 390.14 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.46% to Rs 791.35 on the BSE.

