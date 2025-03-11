Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 29.54 points or 0.48% at 6239.15 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.32%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.12%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.53%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.02%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (down 3.78%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.37%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.96%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 742.39 or 1.66% at 43902.59.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 111.41 points or 0.82% at 13524.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 97.65 points or 0.43% at 22362.65.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 369.93 points or 0.5% at 73745.24.

On BSE,782 shares were trading in green, 2419 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News