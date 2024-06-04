Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 60.32 crore

Net Loss of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reported to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 60.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 159.04% to Rs 242.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales60.3259.78 1 242.6493.67 159 OPM %89.2288.76 -91.2490.72 - PBDT38.0037.63 1 159.0341.31 285 PBT-8.57-11.54 26 -28.22-35.71 21 NP-8.89-8.92 0 -29.73-31.92 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust standalone net profit declines 0.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Australia: Shares fall ahead of federal budget, US inflation data

Cintra (subsidiary of Ferrovial) to acquire 24% stake in IRB Infrastructure Trust

Zee Entertainment board to mull fund raising proposal

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Agrigenetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for project of Rs 440 cr

GAIL launches 'Waah Kya Energy Hai' Campaign for promotion of clean energy

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story