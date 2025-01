Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 55.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 3752.51 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 55.31% to Rs 197.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 127.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 3752.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3315.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3752.513315.2912.1512.29465.80407.73263.09225.64197.71127.30

