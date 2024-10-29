Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.73% to Rs 4623.40 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 11.21% to Rs 193.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 173.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.73% to Rs 4623.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3893.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4623.403893.967.718.97288.79264.94256.73236.77193.38173.88

