Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 13.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 13.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 59.94% to Rs 12.35 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 13.57% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 59.94% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.3530.83 -60 OPM %8.9114.86 -PBDT6.635.10 30 PBT5.705.00 14 NP3.853.39 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rebounds, up 250 pts at 80,250; Nifty atop 24,400; financials lead

1 out of 6 Nifty 500 stock falls over 20%; Time to worry or cherry pick?

IOCL declines 4% after slipping into loss in Q2 from profit a year ago

Sardar Patel deprived of Bharat Ratna, efforts made to erase legacy: Shah

Delhi HC asks AAP govt to respond to BJP MLAs plea for CAG reports

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story