Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 13.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 59.94% to Rs 12.35 croreNet profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 13.57% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 59.94% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.3530.83 -60 OPM %8.9114.86 -PBDT6.635.10 30 PBT5.705.00 14 NP3.853.39 14
