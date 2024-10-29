Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 13.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 59.94% to Rs 12.35 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 13.57% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 59.94% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.3530.838.9114.866.635.105.705.003.853.39

