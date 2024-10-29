Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 89.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 1035.80 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 89.88% to Rs 95.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 1035.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 913.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1035.80913.10 13 OPM %13.7210.38 -PBDT150.8091.40 65 PBT128.8072.50 78 NP95.7050.40 90

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

