Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 89.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 89.88% to Rs 95.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 1035.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 913.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1035.80913.1013.7210.38150.8091.40128.8072.5095.7050.40

