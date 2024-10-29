Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 29.57 crore

Net profit of Makers Laboratories reported to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.5725.06 18 OPM %7.370.80 -PBDT12.270.12 10125 PBT10.97-1.02 LP NP8.82-1.34 LP

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

