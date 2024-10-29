Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 17.81% in the September 2024 quarter

T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 17.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales decline 3.32% to Rs 206.77 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network rose 17.81% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 206.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 213.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales206.77213.86 -3 OPM %4.355.53 -PBDT20.8220.28 3 PBT11.469.95 15 NP8.277.02 18

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

