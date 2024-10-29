T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 17.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.32% to Rs 206.77 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network rose 17.81% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 206.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 213.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.206.77213.864.355.5320.8220.2811.469.958.277.02

