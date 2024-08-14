Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.78% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance declined 75.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.78% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.511.1825.4970.340.050.220.050.220.040.16

