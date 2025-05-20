Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 99.46% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Netlink Solutions (India) reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.46% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.85% to Rs 5.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 87.24% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.011.84 -99 0.251.96 -87 OPM %-8300.0067.93 --804.0027.55 - PBDT-2.325.73 PL 7.1011.09 -36 PBT-2.375.68 PL 6.9010.91 -37 NP-1.954.50 PL 5.359.20 -42

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

