Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 73.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 73.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.79% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 73.91% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 612.70% to Rs 4.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.57% to Rs 10.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.771.49 19 10.285.10 102 OPM %79.6678.52 -87.3577.84 - PBDT0.540.32 69 6.000.87 590 PBT0.540.32 69 6.000.87 590 NP0.400.23 74 4.490.63 613

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 3058.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Apex Capital Market reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 61.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 89.70 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex slides 236 pts, broader mkt outperforms

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 24.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 2.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 16.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Devyani International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story