Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 24.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 38.87% to Rs 249.86 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins rose 24.29% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.87% to Rs 249.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 408.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.92% to Rs 70.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.06% to Rs 1342.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1156.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales249.86408.73 -39 1342.111156.36 16 OPM %12.8810.45 -7.867.45 - PBDT30.3035.94 -16 99.7977.84 28 PBT26.9633.02 -18 87.4665.94 33 NP27.1721.86 24 70.0544.08 59

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

