Devyani International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 38.69% to Rs 1047.08 crore

Net loss of Devyani International reported to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 60.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.69% to Rs 1047.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 754.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.17% to Rs 47.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 265.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.63% to Rs 3556.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2997.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1047.08754.98 39 3556.322997.72 19 OPM %16.4619.95 -18.1821.87 - PBDT130.29119.59 9 492.20540.73 -9 PBT4.3841.23 -89 107.38261.98 -59 NP-7.4760.72 PL 47.26265.00 -82

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

