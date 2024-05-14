Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 2.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 119.23 croreNet profit of Matrimony.com rose 2.89% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 119.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.17% to Rs 49.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 481.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
