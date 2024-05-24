Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.70% to Rs 161.64 crore

Net Loss of Apex Frozen Foods reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.70% to Rs 161.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 211.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.30% to Rs 14.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.87% to Rs 804.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1070.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

