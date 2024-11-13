Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 27.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.92% to Rs 133.14 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 27.26% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 133.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.133.14131.937.118.609.6912.137.7310.645.717.85

