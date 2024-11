S.A.L Steel standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.35% to Rs 123.48 crore

Net profit of S.A.L Steel declined 57.14% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.35% to Rs 123.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 157.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.123.48157.004.753.682.652.570.100.170.060.14

