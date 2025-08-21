APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1659.7, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.12% in last one year as compared to a 1.27% jump in NIFTY and a 1.92% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1659.7, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25125.75. The Sensex is at 82155.87, up 0.36%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has slipped around 0.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9497.75, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.47 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1655.7, up 1.76% on the day.