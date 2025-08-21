Mphasis Ltd soars 1.37%, Gains for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2874.3, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.24% in last one year as compared to a 1.27% gain in NIFTY and a 13.65% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2874.3, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25125.75. The Sensex is at 82155.87, up 0.36%. Mphasis Ltd has added around 3.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35690.05, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.21 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2869.4, up 1.07% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is down 6.24% in last one year as compared to a 1.27% gain in NIFTY and a 13.65% gain in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 38.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.