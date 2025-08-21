UCO Bank up for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.33, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% jump in NIFTY and a 0.58% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.33, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25122.55. The Sensex is at 82155.88, up 0.36%. UCO Bank has slipped around 7.3% in last one month.