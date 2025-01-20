APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.59%, gains for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1595.15, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.28% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 14.69% jump in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1595.15, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 3.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8521.7, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1612.8, up 2.53% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 6.28% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 14.69% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 168.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

