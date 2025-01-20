Tata Power Company Ltd soars 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 374.9, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.29% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 1.64% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 374.9, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. Tata Power Company Ltd has slipped around 6.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 376.65, up 0.63% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 8.29% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% jump in NIFTY and a 1.64% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 38.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

