ABB India Ltd spurts 0.04%, gains for five straight sessions

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6530, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.88% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 1.64% gain in the Nifty Energy.

ABB India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6530, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23337.8. The Sensex is at 77167.78, up 0.72%. ABB India Ltd has dropped around 6.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34686.1, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90236 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6537.85, up 0.14% on the day. ABB India Ltd is up 36.88% in last one year as compared to a 9.88% gain in NIFTY and a 1.64% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 82.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

