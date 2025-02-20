APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Spurts 1.71%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has lost 11.42% over last one month compared to 0.99% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.28% drop in the SENSEX

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose 1.71% today to trade at Rs 1403.45. The BSE Metal index is up 0.48% to quote at 28407.67. The index is down 0.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 0.84% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 0.53% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 4.72 % over last one year compared to the 4.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 375 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63354 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1729.45 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1253 on 08 Oct 2024.

