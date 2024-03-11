APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1601.6, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.96% in last one year as compared to a 30.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.52% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1601.6, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22411.2. The Sensex is at 73794.19, down 0.44%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 18.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8371.3, down 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 80.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

