ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.82%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 594.25, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.32% in last one year as compared to a 30.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.5% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 594.25, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22411.2. The Sensex is at 73794.19, down 0.44%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 17.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21005.85, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 587, up 0.97% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 51.32% in last one year as compared to a 30.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.5% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 92.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

