APL Apollo Tubes rises as Q4 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 293 cr

APL Apollo Tubes added 2.99% to Rs 1,662.85 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 71.97% to Rs 293.11 crore, driven by a 16.57% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,324.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Sales volume for the quarter stood at 850 thousand tons, up 25.18% from 679 thousand tons in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 62.16% to Rs 358.73 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 221.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA grew 23.60% to Rs 413.7 crore, while EBITDA per ton improved by 17.72% to Rs 486.4 in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rallied 13.62% to Rs 5,184.79 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 4,563.09 crore reported in Q4 FY24. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 4,301.05 crore (up 12.93% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 75.36 crore (up 7.58% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 3.36% to Rs 757.06 crore on a 14.22% rise in revenue to Rs 92.98 crore in FY24 over FY23.

In a strategic move to boost production, the board approved a capital expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore to expand manufacturing capacity from 4.5 million tonnes to 6.8 million tonnes, indicating a positive growth outlook.

Meanwhile, the company also announced a final dividend of Rs 5.75 per share for FY25.

Also Read

Sanjay Gupta, chairman of APL Apollo, said, The company has reported its strongest quarterly and yearly performance, achieving record-high sales volume, revenue, EBITDA, and net profit. This outstanding performance came despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, global trade uncertainty, and slowdown in Indian government spending.

For FY25, the companys volume increased 21% YoY, which exceeded overall industry growth. We remain focused on innovation and delivering the best customer experience to further enhance our leadership position in the industry. We continue to remain prudent with our working capital management, which remains the best in the construction material sector.

APL Apollo Tubes is Indias leading structural steel tube manufacturer. APL Apollos multi-product offerings include over 2,500 varieties for multiple building material structural steel applications. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, APL Apollo serves as a one-stop shop for a wide spectrum of products, catering to an array of industry applications such as urban infrastructure and real estate, rural housing, commercial construction, greenhouse structures, and engineering applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News