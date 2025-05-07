Apcotex Inds spurts after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Apcotex Industries rallied 7.80% to Rs 329 after the company's standalone net profit increased 9.41% to Rs 16.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 15.31 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 12.5% year on year to Rs 349.39 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 24.47 crore in Q4 FY25, up 14.29% YoY.

Total expenses increased 11.88% to Rs 325.85 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 291.24 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 241.25 crore (up 6.94% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 20.841 crore (up 20.71% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 4.38 crore (up 13.77% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 0.35% to Rs 54.06 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 53.87 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 23.81% to Rs 1,392.35 crore in FY25 as against Rs 1,124.55 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for FY25.

Apcotex Industries is a leading producer of Synthetic Rubber (Nitrile Rubber, High Styrene Rubber, Nitrile Polyblends and Nitrile Powder) and Synthetic Latex (XSB Latex, VP Latex, Styrene Acrylics and Nitrile Latex) in India.

