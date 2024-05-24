Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.60% to Rs 9.97 crore

Net Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 119.60% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 20.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

