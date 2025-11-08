Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 27.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.68% to Rs 5.12 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 27.80% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.68% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.127.0866.2154.242.733.412.513.081.742.41

