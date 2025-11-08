Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 43.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.89% to Rs 123.42 crore

Net profit of Indus Infra Trust declined 43.08% to Rs 59.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.89% to Rs 123.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 156.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.123.42156.0165.9176.5859.27106.3959.27106.3959.38104.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News