Concord Enviro Systems consolidated net profit declines 74.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.88% to Rs 124.85 crore

Net profit of Concord Enviro Systems declined 74.05% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.88% to Rs 124.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.124.85161.896.0016.568.5523.604.8520.874.4917.30

