Revathi Equipment India consolidated net profit declines 84.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 22.83 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment India declined 84.44% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.8319.71-4.128.271.293.200.322.780.422.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News