SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 111.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 111.73% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.37% to Rs 84.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.84.7065.9812.148.7011.785.7911.375.3711.375.37

