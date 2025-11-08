Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 48.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.66% to Rs 1001.66 crore

Net profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 48.31% to Rs 203.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 137.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 95.66% to Rs 1001.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 511.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1001.66511.9375.0876.86521.85323.09228.47172.61203.91137.49

